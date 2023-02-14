There will be a new kid on the block this season in Fairgrounds Speedway’s premier Pro Late Model division.
Robby Taylor, 15, a second-generation driver from Watertown, plans to compete for Rookie of the Year at one of toughest weekly tracks in the country. He hopes to join a list of past Fairgrounds rookie sensations that includes Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he says. “I’ll be a little nervous, but I’ve got a lot of seat time in other divisions. I’ll take it easy, stay calm, and learn as I go. I’m definitely excited about it.”
“It’s a big move, but we think he’s ready,” says his father, Eddie, who during his driving days won three Fairgrounds championships – the Sportsman title in 2001 and 2007 and the Pro Mods crown in 2017.
Eddie ran his first race in 1988, a grinding Enduro event at the Fairgrounds won by the immortal Red Farmer.
“Red passed me about five times, and I finished 38th,” Eddie says, adding with a chuckle: “But that wasn’t too bad, considering there were 150 cars entered.”
Eddie went on to race – and win – at Highland Rim, Riverview in Carthage, Bowling Green, KY, and Huntsville, AL.
After claiming his third title Eddie hung up his helmet to concentrate on assisting his son’s racing efforts.
“I’d rather watch him race than race myself,” says Eddie, a welder who owns and operates Taylor Fabrication. “But I’ll be a little nervous seeing him on the big track. I’ll probably bite my nails off.”
Eddie describes himself as “the team owner, crew chief and bill-payer.”
To help off-set the high costs involved in running the premier series, Taylor hopes to announce “a major sponsorship” prior to the April 1 Fairgrounds opener.
Robby made his Late Model debut last month at SpeedFest in Cordele, GA, finishing an impressive 14th in a field of 25 veteran regional racers. That represents a big jump in a short period.
Robby began racing Quarter-Midgets at five on the quarter-mile track in Hermitage. He won two races, including one national event.
He graduated to Legends, racing at Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte and Highland Rim, then moved up to the Sportsman division where he almost won twice.
“He was so close,” says his father, “but second was his best finish.”
Now he’s plunging off the deep end of the pool, racing against the best drivers on one of the sport’s most historic tracks – including several from Wilson County. Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho is a two-time champion and among this season’s favorites. Among his top challengers will be Gladeville’s Hunter Wright and Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson. Another Mt. Juliet driver, veteran Bennie Hamlett, could also be in the mix.
And somewhere in the field will be Robby Taylor, a 15 year-old rookie getting a jump-start on a dream.