RACING Robby Taylor

Watertown's Robby Taylor, assisted by his dad Eddie, will compete for Rookie of the Year this season at Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway.

 Submitted

There will be a new kid on the block this season in Fairgrounds Speedway’s premier Pro Late Model division.

Robby Taylor, 15, a second-generation driver from Watertown, plans to compete for Rookie of the Year at one of toughest weekly tracks in the country. He hopes to join a list of past Fairgrounds rookie sensations that includes Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton.