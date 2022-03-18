LARRY TWRA patch

Hunter Ed classes are offered on-line.

 Larry Woody

The Young Sportsman turkey hunt is March 26-27, followed the statewide spring season on April 2, and first-time hunters are reminded about Hunter Education requirements.

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, has to pass a TWRA-certified Hunter Education class in order to get a license.

The classes can be taken on-line. Registration and other details are available at www.GoOutdoorstennessee.com and in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

In the event someone fails to complete the course in time for hunting season, exemptions can be granted with certain restrictions, including being accompanied by a licensed hunter.

Boating fatality: The TWRA reported its fourth boating fatality of the year after a 59-year-old man drowned when his small boat capsized on the Hatchie River in West Tennessee.

Investigators said he was not wearing a life jacket, despite high water creating “hazardous conditions.”

The Agency continues to make boating safety a point of emphasis on increasingly congested waters. Statistics show that wearing a life jacket can prevent a large percentage of drownings.

There were 18 boating fatalities in the state last year, after a record 32 in 2020.

Local trap team startup: The Wilson County clay target team will soon begin practice at the Cedar City Gun Club.

The team is called SMASH – Stance, Mount, Aim, Shoot, Hit) and is open to boys and girls in grades 5th through high school. Youngsters who attend school in a county in which there is no comparable program are eligible for the Wilson County team.

For information contact coach Dan Wagner at coach.Wagner@ccsmash.org.

New license: Hunting/fishing licenses expired Feb. 28, and under a new TWRA procedure, renewed licenses, including Sportsman’s Licenses, are good for 365 days from date of purchase.

However, no hunting or fishing is permitted until the license are purchased.

Licenses can be purchased on-line at www.GoOutdoorstennessee.com and at most outdoors outlets.

Information about license options and requirements is available at www.tnwildlife.org or in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide and Tennessee Fishing Guide.

Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.