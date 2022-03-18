The Young Sportsman turkey hunt is March 26-27, followed the statewide spring season on April 2, and first-time hunters are reminded about Hunter Education requirements.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, has to pass a TWRA-certified Hunter Education class in order to get a license.
The classes can be taken on-line. Registration and other details are available at www.GoOutdoorstennessee.com and in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
In the event someone fails to complete the course in time for hunting season, exemptions can be granted with certain restrictions, including being accompanied by a licensed hunter.
Boating fatality: The TWRA reported its fourth boating fatality of the year after a 59-year-old man drowned when his small boat capsized on the Hatchie River in West Tennessee.
Investigators said he was not wearing a life jacket, despite high water creating “hazardous conditions.”
The Agency continues to make boating safety a point of emphasis on increasingly congested waters. Statistics show that wearing a life jacket can prevent a large percentage of drownings.
There were 18 boating fatalities in the state last year, after a record 32 in 2020.
Local trap team startup: The Wilson County clay target team will soon begin practice at the Cedar City Gun Club.
The team is called SMASH – Stance, Mount, Aim, Shoot, Hit) and is open to boys and girls in grades 5th through high school. Youngsters who attend school in a county in which there is no comparable program are eligible for the Wilson County team.