Babe Ruth State Tournament --
Lebanon's Lions Club Babe Ruth All-Stars open state tournament play Friday afternoon against tourney host entry Lawrenceburg. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Denver Trapp Field in the Bobby Brewer Park Complex -- adjacent to Lawrence County High School.
Friday afternoon's winner will advance to an 8 p.m. game that evening versus the Bellevue All-Stars. Friday afternoon's loser will fall to a loser-out game Saturday at 9 a.m. against either Giles County or Marshall County.
Team members include: front, from left: Ethan Carden, Taylor Green, Noah Kleinemann, Luke Perrigone, Steven Young and Tryston Roney.
Second row: Dillon Johnson, Braden Ruffin, Hayden Rigsby, Nick Maggart, Carter Pruitte, Dalton Bowes and Keegan Green.
Top row: Babe Ruth League president Jerry Filson, coaches Glen Johnson, Bruce Pruitte and Steven Young along with Babe Ruth League vice-president Joe Maggart.
Eskew Field hosts 13's --
The Lebanon Lions Club and Eskew Field in the Baird Park Complex will host the 13-year old Babe Ruth State Tournament -- also beginning Friday, July 12.
The Lebanon Lions Club has sponsored Babe Ruth Baseball locally since 1955.