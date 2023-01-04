Woody's Woods & Waters -
Did you hear the one about the old geezer who could “ugly” squirrels to death?
That was the subject of one of Ed Zern’s "Exit Laughing" columns that ran on the back page of Field & Stream for decades, and prompted my decision to become an outdoors writer. I wanted to do what Ed did for a living (having ruled out a career in medicine, law and taxidermy).
At six I wrote a story about the adventures of a squirrel. I spelled it “squarl.” My editors will tell you my spelling hasn’t improved much over the ensuing years.
In my teens I sold my first story to a national magazine, Fur, Fish & Game. It wasn’t exactly Hemingway, but it was a start.
Ed was an erudite writer. That’s a fancy word for “brainy.” His classic outdoors-magazine spoof review of Lady Chatterley’s Lover was reprinted world-wide in publications from Reader’s Digest to the London Times.
The steamy D.H. Lawrence novel is about Lady Chatterley’s affair with a commoner game-keeper on her aristocratic husband’s British estate. Zern summed up his review by saying he was disappointed in the book – the reader had to wade through too much mushy stuff to get to the interesting parts about game-keeping.
Ed loved puns. He wrote about a big-game hunter who took a book with him on safari and became so engrossed in it he didn’t notice two lions sneaking up on him from opposite directions.
Before he knew it, they converged on him and ate him. The moral: “That’s what happens you read too much between the lions.”
And subtle humor: A bug walking across a pasture was accidentally swallowed by a grazing cow. It was dark and warm inside the cow, and the bug fell asleep. When it woke up, the cow was gone.
An old man was walking down the road dragging a rope. When someone asked him what he was doing, he looked behind him, frowned, and said, “Well, looks like I’ve either lost a horse or found a rope.”
Among the volumes of Zern’s collected works, this story is my favorite:
A hunter came upon an old mountaineer who said he was squirrel hunting, but he didn’t have a gun. He said he didn’t need one – he “uglied” them to death. To demonstrate, he looked up at a squirrel high on a limb, made a horrible face, and the squirrel dropped dead. The old geezer picked it up and deposited it in his game bag.
The hunter said it was an amazing talent.
The old mountaineer said it ran in the family. His ma and pa could do it, and his sister was the best at it. But when she got older, she had to give it up -- she was so ugly she was tearing the squirrels up too bad.
Zern died in 1994 but his zany yarns live on around campfires and cabin hearths.
Ed exited, but the laughing hasn’t.