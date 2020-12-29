The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced more than $2.43 million in grants to 350 Middle Tennessee non-profit organizations — including 10 in Wilson County — as part of the 2020 annual grant-making process.
Grant recipients in Wilson County are:
Cedar Seniors, Inc., to provide the elderly in Wilson and surrounding counties with a cost-effective, nutritious lunch and a safe place to gather;
Charis Health Center to provide health care from two clinic locations and a mobile health unit;
Community Homeless Outreach & Support/The Brooks House to provide mental health counseling and physical/dental/vision exams and medications for residents preparing for independent living;
Compassionate Hands, Inc., to provide basic resources that enable unhoused Wilson County citizens to stay safe and to secure stable housing and income;
Empower Me Day Camp to provide services for individuals with disabilities in Middle Tennessee through year-round activities, summer camp and adult day program;
Humane Association of Wilson County, Inc./New Leash on Life to provide spay/neuter services for owned dogs, cats and feral cats in counties with limited animal welfare resources.
Mt. Juliet West Wilson County Senior Citizens Service Center to continue Ballroom Dance Therapy Program;
Prospect Inc., to partially cover the cost of activities for participants in adult day services program.
The Joe Beretta Foundation to provide emergency housing for heart failure patients and families;
Wilson Books from Birth to provide free Imagination Library books to Wilson County's preschool children.
The average grant size was $6,933.
“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
For more information, call (615) 321-4939 or go to www.cfmt.org.