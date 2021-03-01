The Tennessee Housing Development Agency recently launched an online portal for applications for a program that could lead to financial relief for renters and landlords due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 Rent Relief Program allows renters and landlords to apply up to 12 months of cumulative rent and utility payments.
“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the livelihoods of countless Tennesseans,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said in a news release. “This program is designed to help people stay in their homes by covering eligible rent and/or utility costs they are unable to pay due to the challenges presented by COVID-19.”
In Wilson County, a four-person household making less than about $66,000 annually could qualify for the funding, according to the agency.
To start the process, a landlord or tenant should access the online portal or call the COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center at 844-500-1112.
Once approved, payments will be made directly to the landlord or utility company on behalf of the tenant.
More details on eligibility are available at thda.org/covidrentrelief.
County’s virus numbers
Wilson County’s COVID-19 case total rose to 16,371 cases, which includes 210 deaths and 287 hospitalizations. Just more than 15,800 Wilson County residents have inactive or recovered cases.
As of March 1, Wilson County averaged 32.1 new cases reported per day over 14 days from Feb. 15-28. The average for the 14 days prior was 49.9 cases per day.
Wilson County has averaged just less than 220 COVID-19 tests per day over the last week, which yielded a 13.9 percent positivity rate.
Wilson County remains in the 1b vaccination phase, which includes residents 65 and older.
More than 25,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.
Walmart locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet were added to vaccination sites Feb. 12. The vaccinations will be provided at no cost to patients and will be available by appointment only.
Walmart joins four other vaccination sites that were added last month to Wilson County’s list of vaccination sites. Those locations include Gibbs Pharmacy, Del Mar Medical, Neighborhood Health and Pharmscript of Tennessee.
Vaccinations are also available through the Wilson County Health Department, which administers its vaccines at College Hills Church of Christ.
Residents also in the phases 1a1 and 1a2 of the Tennessee COVID-19 vaccination plan, or 65 and older that have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and would like to, should sign up by calling (615) 444-5325 during regular business hours, or visiting the Wilson County Health Department website.