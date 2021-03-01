Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee... Cumberland River At Hunters Point affecting Trousdale, Sumner and Wilson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Cumberland River At Hunters Point. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 49.2 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 52.0 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 48.0 feet, Areas along the river begin to be inundated from Beasleys Bend in Wilson County downstream to Old Hickory Dam. This includes agricultural land adjacent to the river, recreation areas, boat launch areas, and marinas in Hendersonville, Old Hickory, Mount Juliet, Lauguardo, Lebanon, Gallatin, and Castalian Springs. * Impact...At 50.0 feet, Agricultural land, recreation areas, boat launches, and marinas along and near the river continue to be inundated including the Drakes Creek and Rockland areas in Hendersonville, portions of Old Hickory, Cedar Creek in Mount Juliet, areas near Laguardo, Station Camp Creek in Gallatin, Bledsoe Creek State Park in Castalian Springs, and Hunters Point in Lebanon. &&