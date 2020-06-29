Tommy Bryan is being inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame for his outstanding 42-year career covering Wilson County sports.
Join The Wilson Post and sponsors THW Insurance Services, Elect Rick Bell for Mayor, Town Square Social Restaurant & Bar, Cumberland University, Genesis Career College, J.M. Insurance as they present a special tribute series honoring Bryan.
The series will include 42 days of congratulatory videos and highlights of some of Bryan's most notable contributions to local sports on www.wilsonpost.com.
The series will begin on July 1, 2020 and extend through mid- August.