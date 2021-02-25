I wanted to take a moment to thank all the city, county, and state road crews for the wonderful job you all did with the roads during the rather unusual and most impactful winter weather events we had back to back.
I know the many hours of hard work it took day and night to help clear the main roads first and then the secondary roads were no easy task. And it didn’t help that you had a combination of snow and ice events back to back. Regardless and as always, you stepped up and for that we are most appreciative.
I would also like to thank the police, fire, grocery, medical, retailers and all other essential workers that kept things going and safe for the rest of us. This was a unique weather event and I just wanted everyone that contributed to know just how much you are appreciated.
And to my fellow citizens and neighbors, thank you for staying off the roads as much as possible. Because of your good judgement traffic crashes and accidents were way down.
We are all blessed in so many ways and I wanted to simply say thanks and to let you know that you are appreciated more than you know.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.