March kicks off the severe thunderstorm season in Tennessee and we were reminded of this Sunday night with the first tornado watch of the season in the Volunteer State.
The threat will continue to grow as we get into April and May.
We have a dry and cool weather pattern that is going to set in around late Wednesday and last through the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s but the highs will reach the low-to-mid 50s. I am expecting us to get into the 60s again around March 9-13.
March can produce some very bad weather as spring tries to push winter out of the picture and those large temperature variations with the warm and cold doing battle have produced everything from tornadoes to the blizzard of 1993.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.