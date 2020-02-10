Wildcats finish 28-1 in dual competition -
FRANKLIN -- Battling through a tough bracket, No. 3-ranked Wilson Central dropped a 43-18 decision to defending Class 3A state champion Cleveland in Saturday's TSSAA State Duals tournament at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Center.
The win marked the third consecutive state title for the No. 1-ranked Blue Raiders while Wilson Central ended the dual season with a record of 28-1.
Cleveland’s biggest lead came at 30-9, following a second-period pin from top-ranked Trae McDaniel over Central's Avery Warnock at 126 pounds.
Riley Fort (132), Alan Fort (138) and Steven Fisak (145) then reeled off three consecutive wins to draw the Wildcats closer at 30-18 with three matches remaining.
But Cleveland's third-ranked Cael Laxton scored a 3-1 decision over No. 2 Levi Stone at 152 to clinch the "three-peat" for the Raiders.
"We fell a bit short of our goals, but it has been a tremendous year," said Wilson Central coach John Kramer.
"This team is special. Even after graduating five tough seniors and having seven weight classes filled with wrestlers who were either in eighth grade or on junior varsity last year I told the team they should be in the finals this year.
"As the season went on and the boys kept winning every dual meet and tournament the attitude changed to believing that we should."
Kramer and his charges will now turn their focus as preparations begin for Saturday’s Region 6-AAA Individuals, which will be staged at Clarksville Rossview.
The top four individuals in each weight class will qualify for the individual state tournament, which returns to Franklin Feb. 20-22.
State semifinals -- Wilson Central reached the finals of the state duals with a 43-9 victory over Centennial High in Saturday's semifinal round.
Brady Jarvis (170) and Byron Mabry (220) both win their matches with pins. Jesse Richardson (285) and Thomas Borders (120) scored major decisions while Nicholas Mercante (113) won on a technical fall.
Friday results -- Wilson Central moved into the Class 3A final four with wins of 48-24 over Science Hill and 40-30 over No. 2-ranked Bradley Central in Friday's opening rounds of the state duals.