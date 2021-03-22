The 2021 Walk Across Wilson campaign sponsored by the Wilson County Health Council will start Sunday, March 28 and go through Saturday, April 24.
This is the sixth annual Walk Across Wilson and it is designed to encourage fitness and healthy lifestyles.
The Wilson County Health Council is encouraging residents to be active by walking or participating in other forms of activity for at least 30 minutes a day for at least six days per week. School-based teams as well as community-based teams are encouraged to participate.
Anyone walking 30 minutes a day, six days a week for a month (about 1.5 miles a day) is roughly enough to have “Walked across Wilson county.”
Members of each team will log their minutes of activity. Each school team or community team will receive grants donated to their school or a local non-profit charity organization based on the participation of their team. Walk Across Wilson will donate $5 per participant while also giving bonuses to the top five school teams and top three community teams based on logged activity.
For information about Walk Across Wilson and how to sign up and participate, please go to the event’s Facebook page “Walk Across Wilson”.