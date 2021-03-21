It is going to be a week of mild temperatures with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s all the way through next weekend.
We are going to have a pesky chance of showers almost every day (30% to 40%) with the exception of Thursday and Thursday night when rain is likely and thunderstorms possible.
We will have no more weather with temperatures below freezing through April 4 but use caution with your flowers and gardening because our last freeze is usually around April 15 and we often get a frost in early May.
The tornado season is here and one of the more important things you can do is plan for what you're going to do if a warning is issued. Make sure all family members know what to do.
If a “watch” is issued that just means conditions are favorable for severe weather and you should continue your normal activities but monitor radio and TV in case severe weather actually develops. A “warning” means that severe weather is actually occurring and being reported by the public or indicated by radar and you should take shelter immediately.
A basement is best for shelter. If a basement is not available go to a bathroom or interior hallway with no windows. Always get out of a mobile home if possible and if traveling take shelter in a sturdy building.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.