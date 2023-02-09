The seventh year of the “Spend a Day in My Wheels” challenge continued to enlighten participants about the struggles of daily life for people in wheelchairs.
Seventeen-year-old Alex Johnson started the challenge at Friendship Christian School seven years ago. The challenge features people who attempt to go about their normal daily activities using a wheelchair.
Johnson has a form of skeletal dysplasia, which has forced him to use a wheelchair since elementary school.
The most recent challenge took place Feb. 6 and featured about a dozen people across Wilson County. Several of the participants joined Johnson at the Wilson County Courthouse following the challenge to discuss the experience.
“It makes feel encouraged to keep going with this. It makes me feel proud of the program I’ve developed,” Johnson said. “It makes me feel happy that people can see from the other perspective and really get an understanding what it is like to be in a wheelchair.”
The group highlighted shared experiences, which included soreness in their hands, arms and shoulders, trouble with certain obstacles such as sidewalks and hills and maneuvering around areas that aren’t ADA compliant.
“It was very challenging, but very enlightening,” District 1 Wilson County Commissioner Robert Fields said. “I enjoyed it and glad I did it. It shed some difficulties.”
“You really slow down in a wheelchair doing things that you just kind of take for granted like reaching the back of the shelf or getting water in a glass,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.
We take life for granted. That’s what I told my softball girls,” said Mt. Juliet High Softball Coach Kevin Costley, who highlighted difficulties of using wheelchairs in schools. “I tried to carry my water bottle to get it full. There’s nowhere to put it, so I looked like a Saint Bernard rolling down the hall holding my water bottle with my teeth.”
Costley said he realized through the challenge that his classroom was not ADA compliant and changed the layout.
Others who spoke at the Wilson County Courthouse included Wilson County Development Services Director Tom Brashear, District 23 Commissioner Jeremy Reich, Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler and Wilson County Mayor’s Office staff Sara Davenport and Christy Willey.
Johnson said he’s learned several things over the year from the informative sessions with participants, including a session with the Nashville Predators Foundation about emergency exits.
“Generally, they’re located in the front and back of the room and it’s through stairs,” Johnson said. “So, for someone in a wheelchair…how do you use those emergency exits?”
Johnson said a confession from a teacher during his first challenge showed the possibility of the impact the challenge could have.
The teacher participated in the challenge and realized carpet in their classroom was near impossible to navigate with a wheelchair.
“They just began apologizing and crying because they felt so bad because I never brought it up. That’s what made them feel worse,” he said. “That really got me because I thought people were really understanding things that I noticed, and I was being seen in a whole new light that I never thought people would see.”
Johnson said he has challenges upcoming at Friendship, Tennessee State Capitol and with other groups.
The Permobil Foundation provided the wheelchairs for the challenge.