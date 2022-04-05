Wilson Central wins Bruins Invit.
BRENTWOOD - Wilson Central's softball team improved to 18-4 on the season after clinching the "Gold" Division championship of the Brentwood Bruins Invitational during the weekend at Crockett Park.
The Lady Wildcats won seven games over two days in Williamson County as the pitching staff threw five shutouts (three no-hitters) and allowed just two runs -- one earned.
The bats were sizzling as the offense produced 30 runs.
The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to return to Hendersonville Wednesday, April 6 for a 5:30 p.m. contest against Pope John Paul II.
Thursday action finds WCHS playing at White House High with a 5 p.m. first pitch.
Wilson Central goes back as Crockett Park Friday and Saturday to participate in the Ravenwood Raptor Classic.
Wilson Central 3, Summertown 0
Camryn Langley's run-scoring double in the bottom of the first staked Wilson Central to a quick lead in Saturday night's 3-0 finals win over defending Class 1A state champion Summertown in the "Gold" Division of the Brentwood Bruins Invitational at Crockett Park.
Kenzie Miller worked four and two-thirds in the circle and earned the decision in the five-inning time limit game. Miller scattered five hits and struck out seven and issued one walk.
Kyleigh Pitzer relieved and struck out two to end the game.
Third baseman Taelor Chang added some insurance by blasting a two-run homer in the third.
Wilson Central 1, Columbia Acd. 0
Kyleigh Pitzer needed only 34 pitches to throw a six-inning 1-0 shutout of Columbia Academy in the "Gold" Division semifinals of the Brentwood Bruin Invitational Saturday.
Pitzer allowed just three hits and fanned six of the 22 batters she faced.
With two outs, Alli Johnson slugged a walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to send the Lady Wildcats on to the championship contest.
Wilson Central 10, Jackson Christian 0
Wilson Central pushed across five runs in the first inning, three in the second and ended the game on the tournament mercy rule with a two-spot in the third frame in Saturday's 10-0 victory over Jackson Christian School.
Alli Johnson led the eight-hit onslaught with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate, driving in three and scoring twice.
Camryn Langley went 2-for-2 with an RBI while Maddison Stowell, Cassidy Goddard, Madison Carey and Reese Serbin all contributed RBI singles.
Winning pitcher Kenzie Miller drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifices.
Miller hurled a three-inning one-hitter and struck out five of the 11 Jackson Christian batters she faced and issued one base on balls.
Friendship 8, Westmoreland 6
WESTMORELAND - Friendship Christian rapped out 14 hits to score early and often in Monday afternoon's 8-6 victory at Westmoreland High.
The Lady Commander led 6-1 after two complete innings, then added single runs in the fourth and fifth.
Winning pitcher Charley Clark cracked a homer, a double and a single to drive in three while working three innings for the decision. She scattered five hits, struck out five and walked a batter.
Claire Miller went 2-for-2, walked twice and drove in three while Elizabeth Miller added a single and a double to drive in a run.
Leadoff hitter Deshea Oakley drove in a run with a pair of singles and scored two runs.
Reliever Izzy Wilson threw 70 pitches over the final four innings, striking out seven Westmoreland hitters and allowing four hits.
Green Hill 9, Brentwood 6
N. MT. JULIET - A pair of big innings powered Green Hill to a 9-6 home win over Brentwood High Monday.
After giving up a run in the top of the first, the Lady Hawks scored four in the bottom of the first.
Brentwood took a 6-4 lead with five in the top of the fourth, but Green Hill responded with five more in the bottom of the frame.
The Lady Hawks piled up 13 hits against two BHS pitchers, led by Maliyah Wilkins, who drove in four runs with a homer and a single and Keeton Brown went 2-for-3 with another round-tripper.
Second baseman Lillie Buckley finished 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored twice and Lockard Boyle had a double and a single.
LHS visits Cookeville Thursday
Lebanon High's softball team is scheduled to get back on the field with a District 9-4A game at Cookeville High Thursday, April 7. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
On Friday, LHS will play host to cross-county foe Watertown High in 6 p.m. contest.
The Lady Devils slipped to 5-11 on the season after going 0-4 Friday and Saturday in the Brentwood Bruin Invitation at Crockett Park.
Beech 6, Lebanon 0
BRENTWOOD - Sami O'Neal threw a four-inning four-hiiter Saturday leading Beech to a 6-0 time-limit win over Lebanon.
Lading 1-0, the Lady Bucs scored five times in the bottom of the third on a two-run double by Briley Johnson and a two-run triple off the bat of Brinn Fathauer.
Aly Dickerson was tagged with the loss, giving up five earned runs over three innings. She was touched for five hits and walked three.
Keeli Davis, Lily Beth Waddle, Katelyn Clemmons and Dickerson had the only hits for LHS -- all singles.
Davidson Academy 4, Lebanon 1
BRENTWOOD - Davidson Academy overcame an early Lebanon lead with three runs in the bottom of the third on the way to a 4-1 win over the Lady Devils Saturday at Crockett Park.
The four-inning time limit game featured just five hits, two by LHS on a single by Kenzie Jordan and an RBI single by Lillie Huddleston.
Pitcher Carissa Ball struggled with control and took the loss. The senior gave up three hits and walked five.