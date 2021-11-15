Wilson County celebrated United States military veterans with its annual Veterans Day Celebration despite rain forcing an alteration in the event plans.
Retired Col. Steve Wilson served as the keynote speaker and delivered his address inside the Wilson County Courthouse after rain forced the event indoors from the Wilson County Veterans Plaza.
“It’s moving and meaningful to be invited home to talk; to talk to fellow veterans, visit with family and friends and those you know by reputation,” said Wilson, who has more than 40 years of military service, which started when he joined the ROTC at Middle Tennessee State University.
“That veteran journey started by raising our right hand and, maybe more importantly, placing our left hand, and when asked that question directly – it’s an easy question, but a hard answer – saying ‘I do,’ and ‘I will,’ and many of you have.”
Wilson dropped out of college and joined the Army as a Private First Class and eventually was sent to Fort Sill in Oklahoma, eventually became a field artillery officer, nuclear weapon officer and aerial observer.
He served in Panama, Syria, the Middle East and South America, and as a military liaison to the Governor of Tennessee.
Wilson said veteran is more than a title and status.
“Most importantly, it’s an identity. It becomes part of your soul and yourself. Nobody … can ever remove the identity of ‘veteran,’ ” he said.
Wilson said he has more than 100 years of combined military service in his immediate family between his wife, Rita, a Chief Warrant Officer 5 with 36 years of military service, and their two sons.
Wilson also urged veterans to routinely check on their veterans’ benefits and complimented Wilson County Veterans Service Office Director Zabrina Seay for her work with veterans in the county.
“Veterans’ benefits have changed and they’re changing more quickly. Check on not just pay, but educational benefits, the veterans’ hospitals, veterans’ care, counseling,” Wilson said. “Occasionally, you need to go check again because things change.”
Veteran Bob Haley spoke about Gold Star Families and Blue Star Families during the event.
“In recent years, we have changed this designation in our county from Gold Star Mothers to Gold Star Families to recognize the entire family that has lost either a sibling, parent or a child in service to our great country,” Haley said.
Haley said he recognized people in the crowd who lost a parent in World War II up to someone who lost a child in Operation Desert Storm.
The annual event included the Veterans Day parade featuring the Lebanon High School band, Lebanon High School JROTC, Wilson County Shriners Club, Boy Scouts of America and emergency first responders.